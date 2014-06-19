版本:
RBS to pay $99.5 mln, settle some FHFA mortgage claims

June 19 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc agreed on Thursday to pay $99.5 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims against the bank in litigation contending that Freddie Mac bought mortgage-backed securities that later went sour.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said the accord related to litigation also naming Ally Financial Inc, which previously settled, as a defendant.

It is the 15th settlement arising from lawsuits that the FHFA filed in 2011 over mortgage securities losses suffered by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, both of which it oversees as conservator.

RBS still faces a separate lawsuit by the FHFA over other mortgage securities sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
