July 12 (Reuters) - Freddie mac to receive about $4.525 bln, fannie mae to receive about $975 mln in royal bank of scotland settlement -- u.s. Fhfa FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY SAYS SETTLEMENT RESOLVES ALL CLAIMS IN 2011 LAWSUIT IT FILED AGAINST RBS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT CONTAINS NO ADMISSION OF LIABILITY, AND SAYS RBS VIGOROUSLY DENIES THE ALLEGATIONS MADE IN THE FHFA LAWSUIT