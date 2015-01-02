UPDATE 2-RBS shares hit by report of higher U.S. mortgage bond claims

(Adds FHFA comment, latest figures on FHFA settlements)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Lionel Laurent
LONDON Jan 2 Royal Bank of Scotland
could have to pay higher than expected settlements to cover the
cost of involvement in the mis-selling of U.S. mortgage-backed
securities, The Times reported on Friday, pushing RBS shares
lower.
The part-nationalised bank, which had set aside 1.9 billion
pounds ($3 billion) to deal with the claims, could be asked by
the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to pay settlements of
more than 5 billion pounds over the sale of about $32 billion of
mortgage-backed debt in the United States, the report said.
Spokeswomen for RBS and for the FHFA declined to comment.
The bank agreed to pay $99.5 million in June to settle
claims it misrepresented more than $2 billion of mortgage-backed
bonds during the U.S. housing bubble between 2005 and 2007.
The federal court in Connecticut is handling a second case
which addresses RBS' sale of $30.4 billion in mortgage
securities to Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
Shares in RBS fell 1.4 percent to 388.5 pence by 1538 GMT.
"We believe that a 5 billion settlement would be towards
the top end of market expectations for this particular issue,
and slightly above the levels where other banks have settled in
relation to the assets involved, but it's not inconceivable,"
said RBC Capital Markets banks analyst Leigh Goodwin.
UBS in 2013 agreed to pay $885 million to settle a lawsuit
that alleged the bank misled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into
buying $4.5 billion of problem mortgage bonds.
The Times report, citing unnamed sources familiar with the
situation, said RBS's 1.9 billion pounds provision was unlikely
to be enough to cover the expected claims.
"The FHFA settlement is likely to be the largest of the
outstanding litigation and conduct hits that RBS still faces,
but there are many others, and they are likely to drag on for
many years," Goodwin added.
RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in October the bank
would not pay a dividend until it had strengthened its capital
position and had more clarity over future misconduct charges.
In September the FHFA had reached a total of $17.9 billion
of settlements, stemming from lawsuits it filed in 2011 to
recoup losses on roughly $200 billion of mortgage-backed
securities purchased by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
($1 = 0.6486 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Simon Jessop,
Keith Weir and Michael Urquhart)