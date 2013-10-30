UPDATE 1-RBS reviews FX practices, Barclays flags probe

By Jamie McGeever and Matt Scuffham
LONDON Oct 30 Fallout from global
investigations into possible manipulation of the $5.3
trillion-a-day forex market spread on Wednesday, as Royal Bank
of Scotland (RBS) said it had sought to reassure clients
about rates they were offered while Barclays said it
was cooperating with regulators.
Benchmark foreign exchange rates, often referred to as
fixes, are a cornerstone of global financial markets, used to
price trillions of dollars worth of investments and deals and
relied upon by companies, investors and central banks.
Regulators in the United States, Asia and Europe are
investigating possible manipulation of these benchmarks and RBS
confirmed on Wednesday it had emailed clients last week to tell
them it was reviewing how it trades foreign exchange in the
minutes before rates are set.
"We are currently considering processes around the benchmark
service. The email does not reflect final policy and we are
clarifying this with our clients," RBS said.
Barclays, meanwhile, said it was reviewing records from its
FX trading business going back several years as part of the
international probe.
UBS and Deutsche also said this week
they were cooperating with authorities.
According to a Bloomberg report, RBS had emailed customers
to reassure them that RBS traders would not share details of
their FX orders with traders at other banks and would not use
knowledge of such orders to make bets for themselves.
In echoes of the global probe into the manipulation of
benchmark interest rates, authorities are investigating whether
traders at investment banks colluded with counterparts at other
banks to try and rig FX rates, tipping each other off about
their positions to try and influence the rate set.
RBS is one of a number of banks that has handed over FX
traders' electronic chats to Britain's financial regulator, a
source familiar with the matter said earlier this
month.
BIGGEST PLAYERS
Banks are cooperating with the FX probe after a years-long
investigation into manipulation of benchmark interest rates
which has so far led to five institutions, including RBS, being
fined around $4 billion and seven individuals criminally
charged.
As part of their interest-rate rigging settlements, banks
including Barclays, UBS, RBS and Rabobank have agreed
to turn over all information that the U.S. Justice Department
asks of them for at least two years, enabling Washington to
probe the setting of benchmark FX rates.
Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, UBS and Barclays are the
four biggest players in the global FX market with a combined
share of over 50 percent.
UBS, Barclays and Deutsche declined to comment on whether
they were reviewing FX trading practices. Citigroup was not
immediately available to comment.
The key foreign exchange benchmark rates, WM/Reuters, are
compiled using data from Thomson Reuters and other
providers, and calculated by WM, a unit of State Street.
Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News, which
is not involved in the fixing process.
The WM/Reuters rate set at 4 pm London time is considered the
benchmark by many companies and investors because more than 40
percent of daily global FX trading is done in London. It is the
nearest thing to a closing price in a 24-hour, self-regulated
market.
To calculate the benchmark, WM takes the median of actual
trades and order rates during a one minute "fix" period. The
rates are set hourly, or every 30 minutes for active currencies,
and cover some 160 currencies.
Regulators are investigating whether traders used advance
knowledge of customer orders to make money for their banks' own
accounts, an illegal practice known as "front-running", and
pushed through trades around the 1 minute window when the
benchmarks are set to try and influence them.
While RBS sought to reassure clients that it would not be
sharing information about flows related to the fix, it said it
would hedge its own position up to 15 minutes before the
benchmark is set to protect itself against market movements.