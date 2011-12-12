UPDATE 5-RBS report urges tougher rules on bank M&A, executives

* FSA backs new rules on bank M&A, executives accountability
* RBS made "multiple poor decisions", ABN deal a "gamble"
* No case for legal action against RBS executives
* FSA admits mistakes, but govt encouraged "light touch"
By Steve Slater and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 12 Bank takeovers should face
deeper scrutiny and directors be more accountable for their
actions, Britain's finance watchdog said in a long-awaited
report into Royal Bank of Scotland's near collapse.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said in a 452 page
report on Monday that RBS managers, like former chief executive
Fred Goodwin, were most at fault in the bank's brush with
bankruptcy, which was only averted by a 45 billion pound ($70
billion) government bailout in 2008.
The regulator, due to be broken up next year with much of
its remit returning to the Bank of England, was also critical of
its own actions and of former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and
Gordon Brown for encouraging a "light touch" regulatory regime.
The report, like earlier investigations, said there was no
prospect of successful legal action against former RBS
executives as there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing,
although they had made a series of bad decisions.
But it said they could still be disqualified from being
directors in future, pending a decision by the government, and
suggested the law could be changed.
FSA Chairman Adair Turner said bank directors
could be banned or have pay clawed back if their company failed,
as banks were different from other firms and need to pay more
attention to risk than profits.
"In the years before the crisis we allowed the development
of a financial system which was taking too many risks, in some
cases doing activies that were socially useless, which had a set
of remuneration structures that allowed people to make very
large amounts of money," Turner said.
Regulators were trying to unravel that, but did not want to
go so far that no-one would want to be a bank director, he said.
Peter Wright, a litigation partner at law firm Fox
Williams, warned of the risks of singling out bank directors.
"This could simply mean that individuals with the highest risk
tolerance, rather than the most skilled, would be prepared to
accept the most systemically important roles that affect us
all."
TOUGHER TAKEOVER RULES
The FSA said banks should face closer scrutiny of their
takeover plans, pointing to RBS's disastrous
highly-leveraged 16-billion-euro purchase of parts of Dutch
bank ABN AMRO in 2007, just before a financial markets meltdown.
"The decision to make a bid of this scale on the basis of
limited due diligence entailed a degree of risk-taking that can
reasonably be criticised as a gamble," it said, adding the
information made available to RBS by ABN AMRO in April 2007
amounted to "two lever arch folders and a CD".
In future banks should need formal consent from
the regulator for a takeover and obtain independent advice from
an adviser whose pay is not linked to a successful deal, it
said.
The ABN deal also "raises very major issues about
whether banks should be able to do large contested takeovers,"
Turner said, because the buyer will not get enough information.
The British government welcomed the FSA's report,
saying it showed its reforms of the banking sector were right,
while RBS's new management said it had learned the lessons of
past and was building a new bank.
"We will not make the same mistakes as the
previous government," financial services minister Mark Hoban
told parliament.
"We will ensure that we have a system of regulation that
secures our financial stability, whilst protecting our
competitiveness," he added.
RBS, which came within hours of running out of cash in
October 2008, is 83 percent owned by the government following
the bailout. The taxpayer is currently sitting on a 25 billion
pound loss at today's share price.
"MULTIPLE POOR DECISIONS"
The FSA said flaws in its own supervision "provided
insufficient challenge" to RBS, but also argued it was under
pressure from the government to take a hands-off approach.
On several occasions in 2005 and 2006 the government said it
didn't want "unnecessarily restrictive and intrusive regulation"
to impair London's competitiveness, the report said.
Originally a small Scottish bank, RBS rose to
become one of the world's biggest thanks to a string of
takeovers and aggressive expansion. It was brought to its knees
by a decade-long acquisition spree led by Goodwin and his
strategy of running the bank with levels of capital that proved
too low.
Goodwin has been slammed for a management style that
discouraged dissent among senior staff -- his daily morning
meetings became known as the "Morning Beating" -- but former
board directors told the FSA they did not feel bullied.
As early as 2003 the FSA said its supervision team had
identified that Goodwin's "assertive and robust style might
create a risk," but Turner said the regulator was not as
tenacious as it should have been in assessing the impact.
In particular, it made a mistake in allowing Goodwin to
change a letter from the FSA to RBS's board in 2005 on the
bank's risk framework, he said.
The FSA also investigated a court injunction obtained by
Goodwin to prevent publication of details of his private life,
and concluded "it is irrelevant to the story of RBS's
failure."