RBS announces 400 million stg fee refund programme for small businesses

LONDON Nov 8 Royal Bank of Scotland is
setting up a 400 million pounds scheme to reimburse fees to
customers who claim they were mistreated by its small business
restructuring unit, as it seeks to draw a line under one of its
longest-running customer service battles.
The taxpayer-owned bank said on Tuesday it would set aside
the sum after years of defending itself against claims that its
Global Restructuring Group deliberately pushed some companies
into bankruptcy so it could pick up their assets more cheaply.
The bank admitted some wrongdoing over the way it handled
small businesses, while stopping short of claims they were
deliberately pushed into administration.
"I am very sorry that we did not provide the level of
service and understanding we should have done," RBS Chief
Executive Ross McEwan said in a statement.
Specifically, RBS admitted it could have managed the
transfer of customers to the GRG unit better and should have
explained any changes to management and sales charges more
carefully.
The bank is setting up a new complaints process and will
automatically refund the disputed fees to affected borrowers.
Separately, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it
welcomed news of the complaints process and fee refund scheme,
to be indepedently overseen by former High Court judge William
Blackburne.
"While the FCA still needs to see further detail about how
the scheme will operate, we believe that it is an important step
for RBS to put in place an appropriate complaints review process
which should provide certain SME customers with a route to make
a formal complaint, should they wish to do so," the FCA said.
FAULTS
The clashes with hundreds of former borrowers have been
among the most reputationally damaging to RBS since the
financial crisis, striking at the heart of the bank's core
strategy to become Britain's most trusted retail and business
lender.
RBS has previously vigorously contested these allegations
but in last month's third quarter results, McEwan admitted the
bank had mistreated some customers, paving the way for Tuesday's
fee refund scheme launch.
The RBS announcement coincides with an appearance by Andrew
Bailey, the FCA chief executive at the Treasury Select Committee
later on Tuesday.
Offering fee refunds and setting up a new complaints scheme
could help the bank avoid costly litigation linked to faults at
GRG, which includes a possible class action from hundreds of
businesses.
Reuters has previously reported that the cost to the bank of
settling claims from small firms could run into billions of
pounds.
