UPDATE 3-RBS's 400 mln pound fee refund plan fails to dispel lawsuit risk

By Andrew MacAskill and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Nov 8 Royal Bank of Scotland is
setting up a 400 million pound ($497 million) scheme to
reimburse fees to customers who say they were mistreated by its
small business restructuring unit as it seeks to end one of its
longest customer service battles.
The taxpayer-backed British bank said on Tuesday it would
set aside the sum after years of defending itself against claims
that its Global Restructuring Group (GRG) pushed some companies
into bankruptcy so it could pick up their assets more cheaply.
After a three-year investigation, Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) effectively cleared the bank of the most
controversial allegations brought by hundreds of customers, who
said the bank systematically killed off healthy businesses for
profit in the wake of the credit crunch.
RBS admitted some wrongdoing over its handling of small
businesses, but stopped short of saying they were deliberately
pushed into administration.
"However, serious failings have been identified and ... they
make for very uncomfortable reading. We deeply regret the
mistakes that we have made in the past," RBS Chief Executive
Ross McEwan said.
RBS admitted it could have managed the transfer of customers
to GRG better and should have explained changes to management
and sales charges more carefully.
The fee refunds and launch of a new complaints scheme could
help RBS, more than 70 percent owned by the British taxpayer,
avoid costly litigation over the GRG allegations.
However, RGL Management, which is leading a group action
against RBS over the claims, said it still plans to sue the bank
early next year.
"400 million pounds is wholly inadequate. We are aware that
claimants have losses well in excess of 1 billion pounds," James
Haywood, CEO of RGL, said.
"RBS are offering as little as possible in a cynical ploy to
head off litigation," he added.
ANGER
Other ex-GRG customers were also quick to criticise the
FCA's conclusion and questioned the timing of the announcement
on the day of the U.S. presidential election.
"I am completely disappointed. I have no faith in the CEO of
the FCA," Clive May, whose company C. May Brickwork was
shuttered by GRG in 2013, told Reuters.
Only 300 million pounds of the cash set aside by RBS will be
used to reimburse fees and pay possible compensation to former
customers, with the remainder covering the costs of setting up
the complaints process, RBS told reporters in a conference call.
Only 4,000 customers are estimated to have paid the complex
charges, meaning just one in three GRG customers should expect a
refund.
RBS played down fears the scheme could eventually rival the
costs of compensating customers who were mis-sold payment
protection insurance (PPI), a scandal that has cost British
banks more than 25 billion pounds, but said the total redress
depended on the volume and outcome of complaints it receives.
WATCHDOG'S WELCOME
The FCA welcomed the launch of the complaints process and
fee refund scheme, which will be independently overseen by
former High Court judge William Blackburne.
While an investigation did find examples of poor practice at
the unit, the regulator said customers transferred to GRG were
already showing clear signs of financial difficulty. It found no
evidence of a widespread practice of putting customers in the
unit for inappropriate reasons.
Andrew Bailey, the FCA chief executive, is due to appear
before the Treasury Select Committee later on Tuesday.
The clashes with former borrowers have been among the most
damaging to RBS's reputation since the financial crisis,
striking at the heart of the bank's core strategy to become
Britain's most trusted retail and business lender.
Analysts at Shore Capital said the 400 million pound
provision was "not as big as feared and may also take some heat
out of the situation". RBS shares were trading down 1.6 percent
at 183.6 pence at 1031 GMT.
Reuters has previously reported that the cost to the bank of
settling claims from small firms could run into billions of
pounds.
($1 = 0.8048 pounds)
