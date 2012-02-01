UPDATE 2-Jefferies buys RBS' historic UK broker Hoare Govett

* Sale is for nominal cash consideration
* 50 Hoare Govett staff to join Jefferies
* Part of large-scale investment bank retreat by RBS
* Deal will help Jefferies compete with larger rivals in UK
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 1 American investment bank
Jefferies has agreed to buy the historic British
stockbroker Hoare Govett from Royal Bank of Scotland, as
Jefferies continues a gradual build-up of its presence in the
London marketplace.
Hoare Govett had been one of the most historic and
prestigious brands in British stockbroking for much of the 20th
century, along with Cazenove, but analysts felt its brand value
had been diluted after it got absorbed into ABN AMRO.
"Hoare Govett is one of the oldest and most distinguished
franchises in corporate broking. Joining forces affirms
Jefferies' deep and long-term commitment to serving UK corporate
clients," Jefferies International Ltd president David Weaver
said in a statement.
The takeover will see around 50 staff join Jefferies' London
office including current Hoare Govett managing directors. The
business will be re-branded as Jefferies Hoare Govett.
Hoare Govett has been serving UK companies for more than 100
years and can help Jefferies pick up more corporate deals in a
marketplace dominated by larger British and Wall Street banks.
In November, Jefferies expanded its European fixed income
team and Hoare Govett will add to its presence in the equities
market.
RBS' INVESTMENT BANKING RETREAT
RBS, 83 percent owned by the British government after a
state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, acquired the Hoare
Govett business as part of its disastrous acquisition of Dutch
bank ABN AMRO.
RBS added that the deal was expected to be completed by the
end of the first quarter.
The sale of Hoare Govett is part of a drastic cut of RBS'
investment banking operation, known within the company as 'GBM'
(Global Banking & Markets).
RBS has come under pressure from Britain's Conservative-led
coalition government to focus more on retail banking rather than
its riskier investment banking arm.
The government has stepped up the pressure since the start
of the year on RBS, which has come to symbolise for many in
Britain the worst excesses of the financial crisis.
The chief executive and chairman of RBS waived their 2011
bonuses following intense political pressure, while Britain also
stripped former RBS boss Fred Goodwin - who led the ABN AMRO
takeover which nearly led to the collapse of RBS - of his
knighthood.
Last month, RBS said it would cut another 4,450 jobs as part
of its retreat from investment banking.
These would include 3,500 job cuts at its investment banking
division, which would see RBS exit cash equities, corporate
broking, equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions
businesses. The cuts come on top of 2,000 at the investment bank
in the second half of 2011 and account for more than a quarter
of the unit's staff.
RBS said it was in "active talks" with other parties
interested in acquiring other parts of its investment banking
business, and sources with knowledge of the matter have told
Reuters that Asian, Middle Eastern and Australian banks could be
interested in those assets.
"The exit of RBS from investment banking was inevitable. As
a state owned institution and political football, strategic
decision making is subject to different influences," said Alex
White, partner at accountancy and consultancy firm BDO LLP.
RBS nearly collapsed in the aftermath of its ill-timed ABN
AMRO takeover. Its takeover of the Dutch bank came just before
the onslaught of the 2008 credit crisis, and RBS had to be
bailed out with 45 billion pounds ($71.4 billion) of British
taxpayers' money.
RBS shares closed up 4.2 percent at 27.74 pence on
Wednesday, still well below the average 49.90 pence price at
which the British taxpayer acquired its stake in the bank.