CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-Jefferies buys RBS' historic UK broker Hoare Govett

* Sale is for nominal cash consideration
* 50 Hoare Govett staff to join Jefferies
* Part of large-scale investment bank retreat by RBS
* Deal will help Jefferies compete with larger rivals in UK
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah White
LONDON, Feb 1 American investment bank
Jefferies Group Inc has snapped up historic British
stockbroker Hoare Govett from Royal Bank of Scotland,
building on its aggressive expansion in the London marketplace
in the past three years.
Jefferies will take on around 50 staff in London as part of
the deal, including current Hoare Govett managing directors and
some RBS equities and capital markets staff.
It will also gain a big list of clients among top UK
companies, ranging from Rolls Royce to easyjet, making it an
immediate contender in one of the most hotly contested corners
of the British investment banking world.
Although most investment banks - including RBS - have been
slashing headcount in the past year, battered by rising costs,
paltry revenues and new regulations, Jefferies was one of the
few firms still on the lookout for key staff in London,
according to headhunters.
Taking on the Hoare Govett team is a bigger jump, although
RBS said the sale was for a "nominal cash consideration."
The deal also came with significant aid from the British
government-controlled bank, a source familiar with the process
said.
RBS declined to comment.
RBS has been trying to limit restructurings costs as it
shrinks its investment bank. This includes severance pay and
several sources had already told Reuters RBS might consider
alleviating that by helping to fund an eventual acquisition of
parts of its investment bank.
Jefferies said buying up the corporate broking franchise - a
UK oddity whereby firms offer equities advice to clients for
minimal fees in the hope of getting lucrative business further
down the line - would fit in with its build-out in other areas.
In Europe and Asia, the firm, which has about 3,900 staff
worldwide, has brought in a raft of senior bankers to advise
clients on merger and acquisition deals and stock market
listings, for example.
Its joint heads of European investment banking, Dominic
Lester and Peter Bacchus, are relatively recent joiners from UBS
and Morgan Stanley.
But the firm will also have to hold on to the corporate
broking clients it acquires and face off competition from other
banks trying to poach customers.
Hoare Govett had been one of the most historic and
prestigious brands in British stockbroking for much of the 20th
century, along with Cazenove, but analysts also felt its brand
value had been diluted after it got absorbed into ABN AMRO.
RBS' INVESTMENT BANKING RETREAT
RBS, 83 percent owned by the British government after a
state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, acquired the Hoare
Govett business as part of its disastrous acquisition of Dutch
bank ABN AMRO.
RBS added that the sale to Jefferies - part of a drastic cut
to its investment bank operations known within the company as
'GBM' (Global Banking & Markets) - was expected to be completed
by the end of the first quarter.
RBS has come under pressure from Britain's Conservative-led
coalition government to focus more on retail banking rather than
its riskier investment banking arm.
The government has turned the screws since the start of the
year on RBS, which has come to symbolise for many in Britain the
worst excesses of the financial crisis.
The chief executive and chairman of RBS waived their 2011
bonuses following intense political pressure, while Britain also
stripped former RBS boss Fred Goodwin - who led the ABN AMRO
takeover that nearly led to the collapse of RBS - of his
knighthood.
Last month, RBS said it would cut another 4,450 jobs as part
of its retreat from investment banking. The cuts come on top of
2,000 at the investment bank in the second half of 2011 and
account for more than a quarter of the unit's staff.
RBS said it was in "active talks" with other parties
interested in acquiring other parts of its investment banking
business and sources with knowledge of the matter have told
Reuters Asian, Middle Eastern and Australian banks might be
looking at the assets.
"The exit of RBS from investment banking was inevitable. As
a state owned institution and political football, strategic
decision making is subject to different influences," said Alex
White, partner at accountancy and consultancy firm BDO LLP.
RBS shares closed up 4.2 percent at 27.74 pence on
Wednesday, still well below the average 49.90 pence at which the
British taxpayer acquired its stake in the bank.