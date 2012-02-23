UPDATE 3-RBS says pay row "damaging" as losses mount

* Investment bank 2011 bonuses set at 390 mln stg
* Bonuses for 2011 of 985 mln stg, down 21 pct on year
* RBS made Q4 loss of nearly 2 bln stg
* Says still on track for insurance arm IPO in H2
* "Noise around RBS is damaging" -CEO Hester
* Shares up by around 3 percent
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 23 State-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland paid out nearly a billion pounds in bonuses to
staff for last year despite posting a fourth-quarter loss of
nearly 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) after big losses in
Greece and Ireland and costly restructuring.
RBS, 82 percent owned by the British government after being
rescued during the 2008 credit crisis, had a fourth-quarter loss
of 1.8 billion pounds. The full-year loss stood at 2 billion,
the fourth straight year in which it has made an annual loss.
It paid out 390 million pounds in bonuses for its investment
bankers for 2011, down 58 percent from 2010, and representing an
average bonus of 22,900 pounds per banker.
Chief Executive Stephen Hester said the payout was far lower
than at rivals like Barclays and that the bank had to
hire good staff to drive through his turnaround plan.
Payouts at RBS have been a sore point for many Britons, who
remain angered by the fact that bankers - blamed by many for
causing the 2008 financial crisis - have continued to pay
themselves large salaries while elsewhere thousands lose their
jobs as the global economy weakens.
"The noise around RBS is damaging. It's damaging to RBS
achieving its goals," Hester told reporters.
Across the bank, RBS paid out 785 million in bonuses and
other benefits, after stripping out deferred payments, down 43
percent from 2010.
RBS said staff costs at its investment banking division GBM,
where it is cutting thousands of jobs, were 2.45 billion pounds
in 2011, down 9 percent from the previous year.
RBS Chairman Philip Hampton and Hester waived their bonuses
earlier this month after politicians from all of Britain's major
parties called on them to refuse the awards.
British Finance Minister George Osborne and the spokesman
for Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron both backed RBS's
bonus cuts and welcomed the progress in its recovery plan.
CEO Hester said his five-year turnaround plan for the bank
was on track.
However, RBS has had to lower its medium-term target for
return on equity to around 12 percent from 15 percent, while its
cost-to-income ratio target increased to 55 percent from 50
percent.
"We had to defuse the biggest ever timebomb in banking
balance sheet assembled. And the irony is, the faster we reduce
risk, the greater the losses we produce," he said.
The Unite trade union attacked RBS' bonus payouts, saying it
ought to pay retail bank staff better, many of whom face pay
freezes.
RBS Chairman Hampton said that while he acknowledged the
need to curb bankers' pay, RBS still had a right to pay staff
well. "We're paying at the lower end of the banking market. What
we can't be, however, is off the pay scale," he said.
RBS SHARES RECOVER GROUND
RBS needed a 45 billion pound bailout in 2008. Its capital
was eroded by the financial crisis and its part in the
acquisition of Dutch bank ABN AMRO in 2007 pushed it close to
collapse.
The bailout caused the eventual resignation of former boss
Fred Goodwin, who was replaced by Hester. Goodwin was stripped
of his knighthood earlier this year.
Some analysts welcomed RBS' progress at its profitable core
divisions -- namely its retail and investment banking
businesses, which are not in the process of being sold off or
run down.
"We continue to remain impressed by the scale of balance
sheet deleveraging and de-risking at RBS over the last three
years," Daiwa Capital Markets credit analyst Michael Symonds
said.
RBS shares were up 3 percent at 28.17 pence in late
afternoon trade, still well below the 50 pence average price
that the taxpayer bought its shares for, leaving taxpayers
sitting on a 20 billion pound paper loss.
SVM Asset Management fund manager Colin McLean said he
preferred to hold the shares of rival banks Barclays and HSBC
to RBS, since RBS still faced more losses from its
restructuring.
"The retail side seems to be doing better than expected, but
the impairments are still significant," he said.
By 2013, RBS hopes to generate two-thirds of its income from
its retail and commercial banking businesses, with one-third
coming from its investment banking division.
Hester has cut 34,000 jobs since arriving at RBS in 2008,
and in January RBS announced another 3,500 job cuts at its
investment banking division.
Its investment banking restructuring will see the bank cut
back from equities and advisory operations, while keeping its
operations in areas of strength such as fixed income and foreign
exchange.
It also plans to list its insurance business, which includes
Direct Line, towards the end of this year, in a move which would
form a new insurance company big enough to enter Britain's
benchmark FTSE 100 index.
However, RBS' lengthy turnaround process has made the
timetable for any sale of Britain's stake in RBS uncertain,
prompting some speculation that the government may consider
selling some of the stake at a loss at first.
"2012 will be another year of heavy lifting for RBS," said
Hester.