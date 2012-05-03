Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON May 3 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will say on Friday that it will finish repaying 164 billion pounds ($264 billion) in emergency loans from Britain and the United States next week, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
The repayments cover 75 billion pounds that RBS received from the credit guarantee programme, which was a key plank of the government's bailout of banks in October 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.
It also includes repayment of the 36.6 billion pounds it received through emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of England and $84.5 billion loaned by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the source said.
RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the British government, will publish first quarter results on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS