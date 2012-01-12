RBS to cut 3,500 jobs, shrink investment bank

UPDATE 2-Qantas, Air NZ flag brighter outlook after price war hits profits
* Competition expected to moderate (Recasts with Air NZ results, adds CEO and analyst comment)
LONDON Jan 12 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland is to cut about 3,500 jobs as it sells and shrinks parts of its investment bank over a three-year plan to further reduce risk.
RBS, 83 percent owned by the UK government, on Thursday said it will exit from cash equities, corporate broking, equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions businesses.
It aims to cut the balance sheet of its former global banking and markets business by 120 billion pounds ($184 billion) to 300 billion in the next three years under the plan.
* Competition expected to moderate (Recasts with Air NZ results, adds CEO and analyst comment)
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)