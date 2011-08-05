RBS posts $1.1 bln loss, bruised by Greece, Ireland

LONDON Aug 5 Royal Bank of Scotland
slid to a pretax loss of 678 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in
the second quarter when its loan book deteriorated, driven by
losses on Greek government bonds and little sign of improvement
in Ireland.
The loss compared with a profit of 1.17 billion pounds a
year ago and came as impairments on bad loans rose to almost 2.3
billion pounds from 2 billion in the first quarter of this year
but eased from 2.5 billion pounds a year earlier.
RBS made a provision of 733 million pounds to cover any
losses on its Greek bond portfolio and said the impairment
charge at its Ulster Bank operations in Ireland was 1.25 billion
pounds, just 49 million pounds better than in the first quarter.
Earnings at RBS, 83 percent owned by the government after a
bailout during the credit crisis, were also undermined by an 850
million pound provision to cover the costs of compensating
customers mis-sold payment protection insurance.
($1 = 0.613 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Steve Slater; writing by Paul
Hoskins)