RBS in talks to sell Indian private banking unit to Sanctum Wealth

MUMBAI, July 27 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
is in talks to sell its Indian private banking business
to Sanctum Wealth Management, a firm set up by its local private
banking business head Shiv Gupta, a spokeswoman for the bank
said on Monday.
Switzerland's Union Bancaire Privee in March said it was
buying the overseas business of British wealth manager Coutts
from RBS, as part of the bank's drive to pull back from foreign
markets and focus on UK retail and commercial banking.
RBS' India private banking business was not part of that
deal.
RBS has signed a non-binding framework agreement and is now
in discussions to sell the Indian private banking unit to
Sanctum Wealth, the spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement,
without giving details.
"This marks another step towards delivering the strategy to
make RBS a stronger, simpler, more sustainable business, more
aligned with the needs of our customers in the U.K. and Western
Europe," the statement said.
