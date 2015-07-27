UPDATE 1-RBS in talks to sell Indian private banking unit to Sanctum Wealth

* Sanctum Wealth set up RBS India private banking head Shiv
(Adds details, context on India private banking business)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, July 27 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
is in talks to sell its Indian private banking business
to Sanctum Wealth Management, a firm set up by its local private
banking business head Shiv Gupta, a spokeswoman for the bank
said on Monday.
Switzerland's Union Bancaire Privee said in March it was
buying the overseas business of British wealth manager Coutts
from RBS, as part of the bank's drive to pull back from foreign
markets and focus on UK retail and commercial banking.
RBS' India private banking business was not part of that
deal.
RBS has signed a non-binding framework agreement and is now
in discussions to sell the Indian private banking unit to
Sanctum Wealth, the spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement,
without giving details.
"This marks another step towards delivering the strategy to
make RBS a stronger, simpler, more sustainable business, more
aligned with the needs of our customers in the U.K. and Western
Europe," the statement said.
A source with knowledge of the transaction with Sanctum said
RBS India private banking managing director Gupta could rope in
some private investors in Sanctum Wealth after the transaction
was completed.
In India, RBS competes with global banks including Barclays
Plc, Citigroup Inc, Standard Chartered Plc
as well as a host of domestic financial firms in the
wealth management business.
Many foreign wealth managers had scrambled to open up shop
in India a few years back and aggressively ramped up operations
to take advantage of robust economic growth, only to find
themselves struggling.
Although Asia's third-largest economy has been minting
millionaires at a strong pace, it has failed to translate into
profits for the banks that have set up teams of well-paid
bankers to help manage those riches.
Cut-throat competition, high staff costs and weak markets
are squeezing revenue of the top private banks, while growth
opportunities are limited by regulations that restrict product
offerings.
Faced with these challenges, Morgan Stanley in 2013
decided to sell its India wealth management unit to Standard
Chartered, after entering the fiercely competitive market about
four years ago.
Some industry executives, however, say that the long-term
prospects of the private banking business in India remains
attractive, as a pickup in the country's economic growth is
expected to boost the number of high net worth individuals.
