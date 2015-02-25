版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 20:04 BJT

CORRECTED-RBS suspends two employees as part of foreign exchange probe

(Corrects to show three staff previously suspended were among six placed in disciplinary process)

LONDON Feb 25 Royal Bank of Scotland said another two employees had been suspended as part of an investigation by the bank into failings in its foreign exchange business.

"We can confirm that two members of staff have been suspended as part of the on-going FX investigation at the bank," the bank said on Wednesday.

RBS launched an internal review into its FX activities after it was one of six banks fined a combined $4.3 billion last month for failing to stop traders trying to manipulate currency markets. RBS has already suspended three employees who were among six placed in a disciplinary process.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐