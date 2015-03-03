版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 4日 星期三 06:25 BJT

RBS to cut up to 14,000 jobs in investment banking unit -FT

March 3 Royal Bank of Scotland is aiming to cut as many as 14,000 jobs in its investment banking units across the United States and Asia, the Financial Times reported.

Of the total 18,000 people who work for RBS' investment banking unit, it aims to slash as many as four of every five positions by 2019, while overhauling the back-office systems to automate them, the newspaper said, citing two people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1zVTXMh)

RBS said last week it will shrink its investment banking operations from 25 countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

RBS could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐