RBS to cut up to 14,000 jobs in investment banking unit -FT

March 3 Royal Bank of Scotland is aiming
to cut as many as 14,000 jobs in its investment banking units
across the United States and Asia, the Financial Times reported.
Of the total 18,000 people who work for RBS' investment
banking unit, it aims to slash as many as four of every five
positions by 2019, while overhauling the back-office systems to
automate them, the newspaper said, citing two people familiar
with the matter. (on.ft.com/1zVTXMh)
RBS said last week it will shrink its investment banking
operations from 25 countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle
East.
RBS could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)