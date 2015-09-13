UPDATE 1-RBS appoints BoAML to ready 2016 listing of Williams & Glyn

(Re-leads with confirmation)
LONDON, Sept 13 Royal Bank of Scotland
has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to prepare a
spin-off of its Williams & Glyn-branded retail branches in the
second half of 2016, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.
The Sunday Telegraph reported, without citing sources, that
RBS hoped to value the bank at 1.5 billion pounds ($2.31
billion) and that investment bankers would start meeting
investors later this year to discuss the planned float.
RBS was ordered to sell Williams & Glyn, which comprises 314
branches and is focused on lending to small businesses, by
European regulators as a condition of its 46 billion pound
government bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
It will be a separately licensed bank with about 1.4 million
retail customers and more than 200,000 SME customers.
Williams & Glyn must be sold by the end of 2017 but the sale
process has been costly and dogged by setbacks, largely related
to technology problems. In 2013 RBS sold a 49 percent stake to a
consortium of investors led by U.S. private equity firm Corsair.
($1 = 0.6482 pounds)
