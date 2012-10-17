RBS chairman says bank preparing for 2014 state sale

LONDON Oct 17 Royal Bank of Scotland is
positioning itself for a potential public offering of its
state-held shares in 2014, Chairman Philip Hampton told Reuters
on the sidelines of the British Bankers' Association's annual
conference.
"The exercise we're engaged in at the moment is to get the
business into a shape that is most attractive for an offer for
sale to the British public and international, probably, in
2014," Hampton said.
Hampton said the structure of the sale would be up to the
government.
"We are working on the assumption that at some stage there
will be a prospectus which therefore has requirements for
disclosure. We won't necessarily just be targeting sophisticated
invesotors. We'll be targeting the public. The bank needs to be
appropriately positioned for that," he said.