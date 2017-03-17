Last RBS investor group held settlement talks over 2008 cash call - sources

* Talks over settlement with hold-out shareholder group
* Four groups have settled with RBS over 2008 cash call
* Case scheduled to come to court in May
By Andrew MacAskill and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, March 17 Lawyers representing tens of
thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland shareholders have
held tentative talks to settle a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5
billion) damages claim over the lender's 2008 rights issue that
was launched shortly before a state bailout, two sources said.
The two sources, who are familiar with the situation, said
RBS and the RBoS Shareholder Action group, which includes 27,000
private investors, former and current RBS staff and about 100
institutions, had discussed an out-of-court deal.
But in a move highlighting the difficulties of rallying such
a vast group -- the last of five shareholder claims yet to
settle with the bank -- one source warned that some retail
investors were determined to take the case to trial in May.
A settlement would end one of the most complex and costly
litigation battles in English legal history.
It would also spare RBS, which is still more than 70 percent
owned by the state, a lengthy and potentially embarrassing court
case that would put its disgraced former chief executive Fred
Goodwin and other former senior staff in the witness box.
RBS last year struck an out-of-court deal with four other
investor groups, who also accused the bank of omissions and
misrepresentations about its financial strength when it launched
the 12 billion pound rights issue at the height of the credit
crisis.
But the RBoS Shareholder Action Group rejected its share of
RBS's 800 million pound offer.
RBS, which has said it would welcome a deal with the action
group, declined to comment on any talks. When asked by Reuters
at the end of February, Chief Executive Ross McEwan there had
been "some conversations" but no resolution.
RBoS Shareholder Action Group declined to comment, while
Signature Litigation, the legal firm representing the claimants,
referred requests to the action group.
QUESTIONS ASKED
The bank has been applying pressure on the shareholder
group, which has been questioned persistently about the adequacy
of its funding, switched legal teams three times and saw some
institutions break away in 2015 to launch separate litigation.
In a move described as bullying by claimants, the group was
forced to reveal the names of its latest third-party litigation
funders after RBS asked for details of its After The Event (ATE)
insurance while threatening to file an application for security
for costs.
ATE insurance policies cover the risk of losing and paying
the other side's costs in litigation.
Last week, High Court Judge Robert Hildyard also warned
claimants against the "serious consequences" of a funding gap or
shortfall. He was also "increasingly troubled" by inconsistent
statements about ATE cover and other statements by the group.
The action group has told the court that its current
third-party litigation funders include asset recovery and
private equity firm Hunnewell Partners (BVI), which says on its
website it has a separate and ring-fenced litigation funding
business.
Hunnewell, which did not respond to requests for comment, is
not listed as a member of the Association of Litigation Funders,
an independent body that ensures members abide by a code of
conduct and maintains a complaints handling procedure.
RBS has estimated its legal costs, from the December
settlements to the end of the May trial, at 25 million pounds.
Shareholders lost around 80 percent of their investments
when RBS collapsed just months after the 2008 cash call, forcing
the government to step in with a 45 billion pound-plus bailout.
Former RBS chief executive Goodwin was stripped of his
knighthood but kept an annual pension of 342,500 pounds.
($1 = 0.8160 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)