UPDATE 1-Last RBS investor group held settlement talks over 2008 cash call -sources

* Talks over settlement with hold-out shareholder group
* Four groups have settled with RBS over 2008 cash call
* Millionaire businessman Hemmings backs claimants
* Case scheduled to come to court in May
(Adds multimillionaire businessman backing the claimants)
LONDON, March 17 Lawyers representing tens of
thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shareholders
have held tentative talks to settle a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5
billion) damages claim over the lender's 2008 rights issue that
was launched shortly before a state bailout, two sources said.
The sources, who are familiar with the situation, said RBS
and the RBoS Shareholder Action group, which includes 27,000
private investors, former and current RBS staff and about 100
institutions, had discussed an out-of-court deal.
In a move highlighting the difficulties of rallying such a
vast group -- the last of five shareholder claims yet to settle
with the bank -- one source warned that some retail investors
were determined to take the case to trial in May.
One of the investors backing those retail claimants is
multimillionaire businessman Trevor Hemmings, according to court
documents seen by Reuters. His involvement will go some way to
answering questions by RBS and a judge as to whether the
claimants have adequate funding.
The bank has been applying pressure on the shareholder group
to reveal its backers and sources of funding after it switched
legal teams three times and some institutions broke away in 2015
to launch separate litigation.
A settlement would end one of the most complex and costly
litigation battles in English legal history.
It would also spare RBS, which is still more than 70 percent
owned by the state, a lengthy and potentially embarrassing court
case that would put its disgraced former chief executive Fred
Goodwin and other former senior staff in the witness box.
A spokesman confirmed that Hemmings is part-funding the
litigation through his private vehicle London and Northern
Capital Partners.
SEEKING REDRESS
“Mr Hemmings was a supportive investor in RBS for many years
and backed the rights issue. However, like many other investors,
he feels the basis on which he participated in the rights issue
was misleading and is rightfully seeking redress," the spokesman
added.
"Mr Hemmings stands shoulder to shoulder with thousands of
private shareholders seeking to hold the company to account.”
Hemmings lost "a considerable amount of money" as a result
of the collapse in RBS's share price in 2009, according to
comments made by his spokesman to the Lancashire Post newspaper
at the time, though he denied it was as much as the 700 million
pound ($868 million) reported by the Sunday Times.
With net wealth estimated at 725 million pounds, Hemmings
owns Preston North End FC, which plays in the second tier of
English soccer, as well as pub company Trust Inns and property
investment business Northern Trust Group.
His horses have won the prestigious Grand National race on
three occasions.
RBS last year struck an out-of-court deal with four other
investor groups, who also accused the bank of omissions and
misrepresentations about its financial strength when it launched
the 12 billion pound rights issue at the height of the credit
crisis.
But the RBoS Shareholder Action Group rejected its share of
RBS's 800 million pound offer.
RBS, which has said it would welcome a deal with the action
group, declined to comment on any talks. When asked by Reuters
at the end of February, Chief Executive Ross McEwan there had
been "some conversations" but no resolution.
RBoS Shareholder Action Group declined to comment, while
Signature Litigation, the legal firm representing the claimants,
referred requests to the action group.
QUESTIONS ASKED
In a move described by claimants as bullying, the group was
forced to reveal the names of its latest third-party litigation
funders after RBS asked for details of its After The Event (ATE)
insurance while threatening to file an application for security
for costs.
ATE insurance policies cover the risk of losing and paying
the other side's costs in litigation.
High Court Judge Robert Hildyard last week warned claimants
against the "serious consequences" of a funding gap or
shortfall. He was also "increasingly troubled" by inconsistent
statements about ATE cover and other statements by the group.
The action group has told the court that its current
third-party litigation funders include asset recovery and
private equity firm Hunnewell Partners (BVI), which says on its
website it has a separate and ring-fenced litigation funding
business.
Hunnewell, which did not respond to requests for comment, is
not listed as a member of the Association of Litigation Funders,
an independent body that ensures members abide by a code of
conduct and maintains a complaints-handling procedure.
RBS has estimated its legal costs, from the December
settlements to the end of the May trial, at 25 million pounds.
Shareholders lost about 80 percent of their investments when
RBS collapsed only months after the 2008 cash call, forcing the
government to step in with a 45 billion pound-plus bailout.
Former RBS chief executive Goodwin was stripped of his
knighthood but kept an annual pension of 342,500 pounds.
($1 = 0.8068 pounds)
