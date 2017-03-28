RBS raises settlement offer to last claimants over 2008 cash call

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
LONDON, March 28 Royal Bank of Scotland has nudged up an offer to the final group of claimants seeking damages over an emergency cash call in 2008, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The Edinburgh-based bank, which is more than 70 percent owned by taxpayers, has offered an additional 2 pence per share to 43.5 pence a share to a group of claimants, which includes former and current RBS employees and institutional investors.
The person said the increase would amount to under 10 million pounds.
A spokesman for the claimants was not immediately available. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill. Editing by Kirstin Ridley)
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03