Big British investors consider suing RBS over share offer

| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 Four of Britain's largest
institutional investors are part of a group considering suing
state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland over a share offer
under disgraced former Chief Executive Fred Goodwin.
Prudential and Universities Superannuation Scheme
(USS) were named in court on Tuesday, alongside fund majors
Standard Life and Legal & General. They are part
of a group that took up about 10 percent of the record 12
billion pound ($19 billion) rights issue in 2008, only to see
the value of RBS's stock plummet.
Months after the cash call, RBS came close to collapse and
had to be taken over by the state.
Thousands of shareholders are already claiming more than 4
billion pounds from RBS, alleging they were misled over the
bank's financial strength in the rights issue prospectus
published months before the bank spectacularly imploded.
But the case poses a dilemma for large institutions, some of
which remain leading RBS shareholders. They want to underline
the need for improved corporate governance, but would see the
value of their investments sinking if the Edinburgh-based lender
loses the case.
"In our case, you are talking really about investments that
are made via index funds. And where there's a rights issue, you
really do not have much choice on whether to subscribe," noted
one source close to a major investor.
"If subscribing therefore causes a loss, it should be
investigated whether the rights issue prospectus was accurate or
not."
USS, Standard Life, Legal & General and Prudential all
declined to comment.
The fund management arm of Legal & General owns a 1.02
percent stake in RBS, that of Standard Life holds 0.5 percent
and Prudential's M&G fund management arm has 0.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data. USS is a large pension scheme
that invests via other fund managers.
In an emailed statement, RBS said of shareholder lawsuits:
"The Group considers that it has substantial and credible legal
and factual defences to the claims and will defend itself
vigorously."
"FRED THE SHRED"
The collapse of RBS, once a small Scottish retail bank whose
aggressive expansion brought it to its knees as the credit
crisis raged, was averted only by a 45 billion pound taxpayer
bailout and billions more spent in state-backed loans. The bank
is 81 percent state-owned.
Goodwin, dubbed "Fred the Shred" for his cost-cutting
policies, received a knighthood for services to banking in 2004
but was widely blamed for many of RBS's later troubles, and was
stripped of his title in 2012.
At a largely procedural pre-trial hearing at London's High
Court, a judge gave RBS until November 29 to file its defence to
claims filed to date.
He provisionally set a Nov. 12 date for a hearing at which
lawyers representing the two groups of shareholders who have
filed a case - and two others which are considering filing one -
to discuss cost sharing.
The RBoS Shareholder Action Group is made up of about 12,600
shareholders, mostly retail investors. It is represented by law
firm Bird & Bird, is suing RBS as well as four former directors,
including Goodwin and former Chairman Tom McKillop.
A second lawsuit is being brought against RBS by law firm
Stewarts Law, representing around 50 institutional investors.
The large institutions considering a suit have appointed
corporate litigation firm Quinn Emanuel. A fourth set of retail
investors, whose claims are under 5,000 pounds each, have
appointed lawyers Leon Kaye and are considering options.
The judge said that although separate groups of investors
could continue to be represented by separate lawyers, a lead
lawyer in court would ensure efficiency.
And with other shareholders possibly waiting in the wings,
he also set an April cut-off date at which new groups can join
the current case.