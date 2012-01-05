CDB, SMFG battle for $7.5 bln RBS Aviation sale-source

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
HONG KONG Jan 5 China Development Bank (CDB) and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group are the two bidders left in the race to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft leasing business in a deal that could fetch up to $7.5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
RBS, which is 83 percent owned by the British government, is selling the business, called RBS Aviation Capital, as part of its effort to sell off parts of its business to pay back the bailout, received in late 2008.
A decision on the final winner of the auction is expected by early next week, the source said, with a sale price in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion, the source said.
The source, who added that Wells Fargo and a Macquarie-led consortium were no longer in the race, was not authorised to speak to the media.
RBS declined comment, while SMFG and CDB officials were not immediately available for comments.
Goldman Sachs, which is advising RBS, also declined comment.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.