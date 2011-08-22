RBS sued by Lehman brokerage trustee for $346 mln

* Brokerage trustee says money owed under swaps agreement

* RBS said to claim Lehman owes it money, seek set-off

* RBS spokeswoman declines to comment

NEW YORK, Aug 22 The trustee for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's LEHMQ.PK brokerage sued Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L) for $345.9 million over a 1998 swap agreement that was terminated early.

According to a complaint filed Friday by the trustee James Giddens with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, ABN Amro Bank, now owned by RBS, ended the swap agreement on Sept. 22, 2008, one week after Lehman filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors.

Giddens said the $345.9 million relates to 247 foreign currency transactions that were outstanding when the agreement was terminated.

He said RBS is refusing to pay because it claims a right to set that amount off against amounts owed it by the Lehman brokerage and various affiliates.

"The parties have reached an impasse" in talks to resolve the dispute, Giddens said.

An RBS spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

Giddens is trying to recover money for former Lehman brokerage customers. The Lehman parent hopes later this year to win approval of a reorganization plan that could repay creditors $65 billion.

Lehman filed for protection from creditors on Sept. 15, 2008, in by far the largest U.S. bankruptcy on record.

RBS was partially nationalized after suffering huge losses on subprime and other mortgage debt, and the British government took an 83 percent stake. [ID:nLDE6BE1DL]

The case is Giddens v. Royal Bank of Scotland NV, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-ap-02548. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)