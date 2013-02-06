RBS to pay $612 million in Libor fines to US, UK

WASHINGTON Feb 6 Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc settled charges it had manipulated the Libor interest rate benchmark, the top U.S. derivatives regulator said, paying fines totaling $612 million to three regulators in the UK and the United States.

The bank neither admitted nor denied its findings, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said, but a unit in Japan agreed to plead guilty to a criminal charge of wire fraud.

The bank will pay $325 million to the CFTC, $150 million to the U.S. Department of Justice, and 87.5 million pounds ($137.10 million) to the Financial Services Authority.