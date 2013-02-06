RBS to pay $612 million in Libor fines to US, UK

BRIEF-Ford Motor says CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 mln
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON Feb 6 Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc settled charges it had manipulated the Libor interest rate benchmark, the top U.S. derivatives regulator said, paying fines totaling $612 million to three regulators in the UK and the United States.
The bank neither admitted nor denied its findings, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said, but a unit in Japan agreed to plead guilty to a criminal charge of wire fraud.
The bank will pay $325 million to the CFTC, $150 million to the U.S. Department of Justice, and 87.5 million pounds ($137.10 million) to the Financial Services Authority.
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* T.J. Rodgers comments on new revenue and profitability guidance offered by Cypress Semiconductor's management at recent Cypress annual analyst day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals enter definitive merger agreement