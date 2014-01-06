U.S. judge orders RBS unit in Japan to pay $50 mln over Libor

Jan 6 A Japanese investment banking unit of
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc was ordered on Monday
to pay a $50 million criminal fine after pleading guilty to wire
fraud over its role in manipulating the benchmark interest rate
Libor.
RBS Securities Japan Ltd had entered its plea last April 12,
as part of its parent's $612 million settlement to resolve
criminal and civil probes by authorities in the United States,
the United Kingdom and Japan into rate manipulation.
Libor is also known as the London Interbank Offered Rate. It
is a benchmark for rates on trillions of dollars of mortgages,
credit cards, student loans, derivatives contracts and other
financial instruments.
In a Dec. 31 joint court filing with the U.S. government,
RBS Securities Japan said that from at least 2006 to 2010, some
of its traders sought to move Libor in a direction that
benefited their trading positions. Authorities said this enabled
the traders to profit at the expense of counterparties.
The filing said probes revealed wrongful conduct related to
Libor submissions for Japanese yen and another currency that
involved about 20 RBS traders, including four at RBS Securities
Japan. That unit said it "accepts responsibility" for its
employees' misconduct.
"Today's sentencing of RBS is an important reminder of the
significant consequences facing banks that deliberately
manipulate financial benchmark rates," Mythili Raman, acting
head of the U.S. Department of Justice's criminal division, said
in a statement.
The Justice Department said the $50 million fine and plea
were approved by U.S. District Judge Michael Shea in Hartford,
Connecticut. RBS has offices in Stamford, Connecticut.
More than a dozen banks and brokerage firms have been
probed worldwide over alleged Libor manipulation. Barclays Plc
, ICAP Plc and UBS AG have also
reached settlements with U.S. authorities.
The case is U.S. v. RBS Securities Japan Ltd, U.S. District
Court, District of Connecticut, No. 13-cr-00073.