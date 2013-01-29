RBS close to Libor settlement with U.S., UK authorities - WSJ

BRIEF-Cardtronics announces $300 mln private offering of senior notes
* Cardtronics announces $300 million private offering of senior notes
Jan 29 Royal Bank of Scotland Group is close to a 500 million pounds ($785.32 million) settlement with U.S. and British authorities over claims that some of its employees submitted false Libor rates, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the negotiations.
The settlement would involve the British bank pleading guilty to criminal charges in addition to paying a penalty. However, RBS executives are resisting any guilty plea, the Journal said.
The deal is expected to close within the next two weeks, the Journal reported.
Royal Bank of Scotland would be the third bank after Barclays Plc and UBS AG to settle allegations over submitting false Libor rates.
Britain's Barclays was fined $453 million in June for manipulating Libor benchmark interest rates, while UBS paid about $1.5 billion in December.
"Discussions with various authorities in relation to Libor setting are ongoing. We continue to cooperate fully with their investigations," RBS spokesman Michael Strachan told the Journal.
RBS, which is majority owned by the British government, could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular UK business hours.
* Cardtronics announces $300 million private offering of senior notes
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 SpaceX is aiming for another space industry first on Thursday when it plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket that has flown before, a key step in billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's quest to cut the cost of space flight.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018