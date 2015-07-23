UPDATE 1-Britain's RBS sells non-performing loan portfolios

* Sells portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Apollo for 400 mln stg

* Second portfolio sale to Cerberus for 225 mln stg (Recasts, adds sale of further portfolio to Cerberus)

LONDON, July 23 Royal Bank of Scotland has agreed two separate disposals of non-performing loans as part of a continued sale of unwanted assets that has so far seen 1 trillion pounds ($1.55 trillion) shed from its balance sheet.

The state-backed lender said it will sell a 1.14 billion pound loan portfolio to an entity funded by Deutsche Bank and funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management for 400 million pounds in cash.

The portfolio generated a loss of 70 million pounds last year. It was valued by the bank at 376 million pounds and RBS said it made a 24 million pound profit from the sale.

RBS also said on Thursday that it had agreed to sell a separate 549 million pound loan portfolio to an entity affiliated with Cerberus Capital Management for 225 million pounds in cash.

The carrying value of the second portfolio -- its value on RBS's books -- is about 223 million pounds and the bank said it would make a 1 million pound profit after costs.

RBS, which is 78 percent-owned by the government, was bailed out at a cost of 45.8 billion pounds during the 2007/09 financial crisis. ($1 = 0.6406 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Goodman)