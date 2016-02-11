MOVES-RBS names new private banking CEO

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC named Peter Flavel as chief executive of private banking, responsible for Coutts & Co and Adam & Co.
Michael Morley will be stepping down as CEO of Coutts & Co.
Flavel joins from J.P. Morgan where he was chief executive of the private wealth management business in Asia, and will be relocating to London from Singapore to take on his new role. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: