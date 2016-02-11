MOVES-RBS names new private banking CEO

Feb 11 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC named Peter Flavel as chief executive of private banking, responsible for Coutts & Co and Adam & Co.

Michael Morley will be stepping down as CEO of Coutts & Co.

Flavel joins from J.P. Morgan where he was chief executive of the private wealth management business in Asia, and will be relocating to London from Singapore to take on his new role. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)