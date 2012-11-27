New Issue-RBS sells $2.25 billion in notes

Nov 27 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc on Tuesday sold $2.25 billion of tier 2 subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBS, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RBS AMT $2.25 BLN COUPON 6.125 MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.923 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 6.135 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/04/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 450 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A