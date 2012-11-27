版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 06:58 BJT

New Issue-RBS sells $2.25 billion in notes

Nov 27 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
 on Tuesday sold $2.25 billion of tier 2 subordinated
notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    RBS, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: RBS

AMT $2.25 BLN   COUPON 6.125       MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.923   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 6.135 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/04/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 450 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐