2 天前
RBS to pay $5.5 bln to resolve major U.S. mortgage probe
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
2017年7月12日 / 下午12点41分 / 2 天前

RBS to pay $5.5 bln to resolve major U.S. mortgage probe

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 12 xx (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will pay $5.5 billion to settle one of the two major U.S. investigations into allegations it mis-sold mortgage-backed bonds that it needs to resolve before the government can sell its shares in the bailed-out bank.

The Edinburgh-based bank lender on Wednesday said it agreed to settle the lawsuit with the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) that accuses it of mis-selling $32 billion of mortgage-backed securities before the global financial crisis.

Analysts had previously estimated RBS would have to pay between $3.5 to $5 billion to settle the case with the FHFA. ($1 = 0.7723 pounds) (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Simon Jessop)

