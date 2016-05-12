UPDATE 1-Scottish prosecutors drop RBS rights issue case

(Adds RBS response and background)

LONDON May 12 Scotland's public prosecutor said on Thursday there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Royal Bank of Scotland or its directors over a 12 billion pound cash call on the eve of its near-collapse in 2008.

The decision means none of RBS's former bosses, including ex-chief executive Fred Goodwin, will face charges of misleading investors over the financial health of the bank, which was rescued in a 46 billion pound ($66.7 billion) government bailout shortly afterwards.

"Following careful examination of all the evidence seen to date, Crown Counsel have decided that there is insufficient evidence in law of criminal conduct either in relation to RBS as an institution or any directors or other senior management involved in the rights issue," a Crown Office spokesperson said.

RBS asked shareholders to stump up 12 billion pounds in May 2008 to bolster the bank's capital position, after losing billions on U.S. mortgage assets and an ill-fated acquisition spree that included the takeover of Dutch rival ABN Amro.

The Edinburgh-based bank, once the world's biggest by assets, was part-nationalised just five months later, diluting the value of shares held by other investors.

Goodwin resigned from RBS in January 2009, a month before the bank reported a record 24.1 billion pound loss.

The British government remains the bank's biggest shareholder with a 72 percent stake.

"We co-operated fully with this investigation and we note today's decision," RBS said in a statement.

RBS is still being sued by thousands of shareholders who are claiming around 4 billion pounds in compensation over the rights issue. These civil cases are unlikely to be affected by the Crown Office's decision, a source familiar with the matter said.

Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan said last week he was considering an out-of-court settlement in the shareholders case. ($1 = 0.6893 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White and Andrew MacAskill; Writing by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)