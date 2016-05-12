UPDATE 1-Scottish prosecutors drop RBS rights issue case

(Adds RBS response and background)
LONDON May 12 Scotland's public prosecutor said
on Thursday there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Royal
Bank of Scotland or its directors over a 12 billion
pound cash call on the eve of its near-collapse in 2008.
The decision means none of RBS's former bosses, including
ex-chief executive Fred Goodwin, will face charges of misleading
investors over the financial health of the bank, which was
rescued in a 46 billion pound ($66.7 billion) government bailout
shortly afterwards.
"Following careful examination of all the evidence seen to
date, Crown Counsel have decided that there is insufficient
evidence in law of criminal conduct either in relation to RBS as
an institution or any directors or other senior management
involved in the rights issue," a Crown Office spokesperson said.
RBS asked shareholders to stump up 12 billion pounds in May
2008 to bolster the bank's capital position, after losing
billions on U.S. mortgage assets and an ill-fated acquisition
spree that included the takeover of Dutch rival ABN Amro.
The Edinburgh-based bank, once the world's biggest by
assets, was part-nationalised just five months later, diluting
the value of shares held by other investors.
Goodwin resigned from RBS in January 2009, a month before
the bank reported a record 24.1 billion pound loss.
The British government remains the bank's biggest
shareholder with a 72 percent stake.
"We co-operated fully with this investigation and we note
today's decision," RBS said in a statement.
RBS is still being sued by thousands of shareholders who are
claiming around 4 billion pounds in compensation over the rights
issue. These civil cases are unlikely to be affected by the
Crown Office's decision, a source familiar with the matter said.
Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan said last week he was
considering an out-of-court settlement in the shareholders case.
($1 = 0.6893 pounds)
(Reporting by Lawrence White and Andrew MacAskill; Writing by
Sinead Cruise; Editing by Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)