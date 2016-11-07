RBS to announce compensation program for small businesses

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 7 Royal Bank of Scotland
will announce on Tuesday it is setting up a compensation scheme
worth more than 300 million pounds to help small businesses,
amid allegations of malpractice at its small business
restructuring division, sources said.
The taxpayer-owned bank is expected to admit some wrongdoing
over the way its Global Restructuring Group (GRG) handled small
businesses, while stopping short of claims they were
deliberately pushed into administration, the sources said.
RBS declined to comment.
The allegations have damaged the bank's reputation and
hobbled its recovery after hundreds of small businesses said the
GRG mistreated them or forced them out of business.
RBS has previously vigorously contested allegations that the
GRG deliberately pushed small businesses to bankruptcy so it
could pick up their assets cheaply.
The bank is preparing for the outcome of an investigation by
the Financial Conduct Authority into the treatment of small
businesses.
Paying customers off could avoid costly litigation, which
includes a possible class action from hundreds of businesses.
Reuters has previously reported that the cost to the bank of
settling claims from small firms could run into billions of
pounds.
