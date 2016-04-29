RBS losses widen after income takes a tumble

LONDON, April 29 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of
Scotland reported a widening first quarter loss on
Friday as lower income, restructuring costs and sluggish asset
sales showed the scale of problems still facing the lender.
The bank reported an attributable loss of 968 million
pounds($1.42 billion), up from 459 million pounds the year
before and just higher than the 957 million pounds average
estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by RBS.
Income dropped around 13 percent year on year to 3.06
billion pounds.
The spike in losses were also driven by a one-off 1.2
billion pound payment to end the British government's priority
over dividends and a 238 million pounds restructuring bill.
That bill includes the mounting costs of separating its
Williams & Glyn business, which the bank said it could fail to
sell off before an end-2017 regulatory deadline.
RBS is struggling to return to health amidst an
unprecedented corporate restructuring and has not made an annual
profit since 2007.
RBS, which was rescued in a 46 billion pound taxpayer funded
bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis, is still 73 percent
owned by the British government. This quarter's performance
brings the total sum lost since the bailout to around 52 billion
pounds.
($1 = 0.6825 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White, editing by
Sinead Cruise)