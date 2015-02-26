版本:
BRIEF-UK finance minister tells new RBS chairman bank must stay backmarker on pay

Feb 26 UK Finance Minister George Osborne says in a letter to Howard Davies, who has been appointed new chairman of Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :

* Uk finance minister osborne tells rbs chairman designate davies bank's priorites include plan to get taxpayers' money back

* Uk finance minister osborne tells rbs chairman designate davies the bank needs to remain a backmarker on pay and show restraint Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)
