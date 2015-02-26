RBS says Coutts bank probed over alleged tax evasion by clients

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
LONDON/ZURICH Feb 26 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) said on Thursday German prosecutors are looking at whether its private bank in Switzerland helped some clients evade tax.
"A prosecuting authority in Germany is undertaking an investigation into Coutts & Co Ltd in Switzerland, and current and former employees, for alleged aiding and abetting of tax evasion by certain Coutts & Co Ltd clients," RBS said in its annual report.
"Coutts & Co Ltd is cooperating with the authority." (Reporting by Matt Scuffham in London and Joshua Franklin in Zurich)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.