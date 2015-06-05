UK may speed up RBS sale to avoid clash with Lloyds exit-sources

LONDON, June 5 Britain may accelerate plans to
start selling shares in Royal Bank of Scotland to avoid
a sale clashing with the full privatisation of Lloyds Banking
Group in March next year, banking and political sources
said.
Government officials are examining the possibility of a
first sale of RBS shares in September, the sources said, and
bankers say a sale of shares worth between 3 billion and 5
billion pounds ($7.7 billion) is a viable option.
RBS was rescued by the government during the 2007-9
financial crisis at a cost of 45.2 billion pounds to taxpayers,
leaving Britain with an 80 percent stake.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)