REFILE-UPDATE 2-UK weighs September RBS sale to avoid Lloyds clash -sources

* Final Lloyds sale expected next March
* First RBS sale possible this September
* First sale could raise up to 5 bln pounds - bankers
* Osborne will lay out plans for RBS next week
By Matt Scuffham and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, June 5 Britain could make an initial
sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland in September to
avoid clashing with the full privatisation of Lloyds Banking
Group next March, banking and political sources said.
RBS was rescued by the government during the 2007-9
financial crisis at a cost of 45 billion pounds ($69 billion) to
taxpayers, leaving Britain with an 80 percent stake.
Officials at Britain's finance ministry and UK Financial
Investments (UKFI), which manages the stake, are examining the
possibility of a first sale of RBS shares in September, the
sources said. Bankers say a sale of shares worth between 3
billion and 5 billion pounds ($7.7 billion) is a viable option.
However, no decisions have yet been taken, the sources said.
The government wants initially to sell several billion
pounds worth of RBS shares to institutions such as pension funds
and insurers to boost liquidity in the stock and make it more
attractive to future investors.
"There's going to be an RBS sale quicker than everyone
thinks. It may take Lloyds by surprise, because they looked
'next in the queue'," a senior fund manager, who declined to be
named, told Reuters.
"The thinking from the Treasury and UKFI is a sale may
happen at a loss. UKFI's charter is to maximise value as they
see fit. They can't just sit there and wait for 'break-even' or
'above', that might not happen for long time," the fund manager
added.
Shares in RBS were up 2.2 percent at 359.7p at 1440 GMT,
having been down on the day prior to publication of the Reuters
story.
LLOYDS CLASH
Officials are aware the move cannot coincide with plans for
a final sale of shares in RBS's bailed-out rival Lloyds which
will also see billions of pounds worth of shares sold including
to retail investors.
Bankers say it would be virtually impossible to attract
enough demand for both share sales if they were to coincide.
A September sale of RBS shares had been viewed as too soon
by some officials because the bank is still the subject of an
investigation in the United States. Analysts expect it will have
to pay out billions of dollars in fines to settle claims it
misled investors in mortgage-backed securities.
However, it is now being viewed as a realistic option if
demand from institutions is strong enough. If the government is
not ready in September, it could have to wait another year.
There are only limited "windows of opportunity" for share
sales of this nature. The sales cannot take place in the run-up
to results announcements and are usually timed to avoid holiday
periods such as August and December.
The government is unlikely to start selling RBS shares into
the open market through a trading plan as it is currently doing
with Lloyds because that would not result in enough shares being
sold to increase the stock's liquidity.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne is expected to set
out plans for returning RBS to private ownership in his annual
speech to financiers in the City of London next Wednesday.
Sources say he may commission an independent review into the
process of selling down the government's stake in RBS, which
could be led by an institution or high-profile individual.
The review may look at what should be considered to be the
break-even price for the shares but the decision on timing will
be made by the Treasury in conjunction with UKFI.
The government bought them at an average price of 502 pence.
However, the Treasury has said in the past that it would regard
407 pence per share as break-even, taking into account fees it
has received from the bank.
At current share prices taxpayers are sitting on a loss of
nearly 14 billion pounds against the higher buy-in price.
