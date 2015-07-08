UK plans to raise $38 billion from RBS shares sales by 2020

LONDON, July 8 Britain plans to sell at least
three-quarters of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland
over the next five years, raising 25 billion pounds ($38
billion), the body that manages the government's stake in the
bank said on Wednesday.
UK Financial Investments (UKFI) Chairman James
Leigh-Pemberton said in a letter to British Finance Minister
George Osborne that it would also be possible to raise at least
2 billion pounds ($3 billion) from the sale of RBS shares in the
2015/16 fiscal year.
"I believe that realising a total of at least 25 billion
from the sale of RBS shares -- representing over three-quarters
of the government's stake in RBS at the current market price --
is feasible in the period to May 2020, while delivering value
for money for the taxpayer, provided market conditions are
supportive," Leigh-Pemberton said.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)