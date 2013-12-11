版本:
Royal Bank of Scotland to pay $100 mln in US sanctions probe

WASHINGTON Dec 11 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will pay $100 million to resolve U.S. probes into whether the bank violated U.S. sanctions laws against Iran, Sudan, Burma and Cuba, U.S. authorities said on Wednesday.

The bank entered into agreements with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the U.S. Treasury Department and the New York State Department of Financial Services.
