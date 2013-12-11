Royal Bank of Scotland to pay $100 mln in US sanctions probe

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine says elected Yon Yoon Jorden to board
* Capstone announces the election of Yon Yoon Jorden to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will pay $100 million to resolve U.S. probes into whether the bank violated U.S. sanctions laws against Iran, Sudan, Burma and Cuba, U.S. authorities said on Wednesday.
The bank entered into agreements with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the U.S. Treasury Department and the New York State Department of Financial Services.
* Kinder Morgan and DCP Midstream announce letter of intent on development of Gulf Coast express pipeline project
* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc reports March 2017 assets under management