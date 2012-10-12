Santander pulls out of $2.7 bln UK RBS branches deal

LONDON Oct 12 Royal Bank of Scotland
said Spain's Santander has pulled out of its
1.65-billion-pound ($2.65 billion) deal to buy 316 UK RBS
branches in a big blow to the state-backed British bank.
RBS said it will restart the sale process, which had been
ordered by European authorities as a cost for Britain's rescue
of RBS back in 2008.
Santander UK had agreed to buy the branches and the business
of 1.8 million customers in August 2010. But completion of the
deal had been put back several times as the two banks have
struggled with technology and separation issues.