Santander UK blames IT delays for RBS deal collapse

LONDON Oct 12 Spain's Santander said
it pulled out of a deal to buy 316 UK branches from Royal Bank
of Scotland as there was no chance of the deal
completing by the end of this year and it was unwilling to
extend the deadline again.
The troubled deal had already been delayed, and Santander UK
said in a statement the transfer of the business would not be
achieved by an agreed final deadline of February 2013 and it was
not willing to agree a further extension.
"In that case, the agreement will automatically terminate in
accordance with its terms and the transfer of the Business to
Santander UK will not take place," it said.