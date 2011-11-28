UPDATE 1-RBS unit to pay $52 million to settle subprime case

* Case brought by Massachusetts attorney general
* Unit allegedly financed "presumptively unfair" loans
* $40 million to help subprime borrowers
(Adds detail on settlement, RBS comment)
By Aruna Viswanatha
Nov 28 A unit of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L)
(RBS.N) will pay $52 million to resolve allegations by the
state of Massachusetts over its role in home loans that the
state's attorney general called unfair.
The bulk of the settlement, $40.2 million, will be used to
cut mortgage debt and provide other assistance to 700 subprime
borrowers in the state.
Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley said in a
statement that RBS Financial Products Inc financed, purchased
and securitized home loans that were "presumptively unfair
under Massachusetts law."
Under Massachusetts law, mortgage lenders have to determine
if a borrower can repay a prospective loan under the terms of
the contract, according to the complaint.
Many of the subprime loans were provided under the
assumption that borrowers would later refinance when low
initial rates increased.
The settlement also includes an $8.9 million payment to the
state, and $2.6 million to compensate municipalities affected
by foreclosures of loans the bank securitized.
The borrowers include those with risky loans securitized in
2006 and 2007.
While RBS did not make the loans itself, it funded the
subprime lenders and purchased and securitized their loans.
"We are pleased to have resolved this matter with the
Massachusetts Attorney General," an RBS spokesman, Michael
Geller, said in a statement.
The case is the third brought by Coakley against investment
firms over home loans. Goldman Sachs agreed to a $60 million
settlement in May 2009, and Morgan Stanley paid $102 million as
part of a June 2010 settlement with her office.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington D.C.; Editing by
Derek Caney and Tim Dobbyn)