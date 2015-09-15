CORRECTED-RBS in $129.6 mln mortgage securities deal with U.S. regulator

(Corrects paragraph 2 to Southwest Corporate and Members United
Corporate instead of U.S. Central Federal Credit Union and
Western Corporate Federal Credit Union)
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Royal Bank of Scotland Group
PLC has agreed to pay $129.6 million to settle claims by
a U.S. regulator that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities
to now-failed credit unions, according to a court filing on
Tuesday.
The National Credit Union Administration filed a federal
lawsuit in New York in 2013 on behalf of two defunct credit
unions, Southwest Corporate and Members United Corporate.
The agency, which regulates, charters and supervises federal
credit unions, has brought several lawsuits against various
banking defendants over securities sold to several credit unions
that failed during the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)