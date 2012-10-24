RBS agrees to $42.5 mln settlement with Nevada atty general-NYT

Oct 24 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
agreed to pay $42.5 million in a settlement with the Nevada
attorney general after an investigation into the bank's mortgage
funding practices, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
"The payment from RBS will alleviate some of the injury to
the Silver State and its residents. The changes to its
securitization process should help make sure that we do not go
down this road again," the newspaper quoted Nevada's attorney
general, Catherine Masto, as saying in a statement.
The investigation found that RBS formed joint ventures with
mortgage lenders Countrywide Financial Corp and Option One
during the housing boom, to make "reckless" loans that were not
likely to be repaid, the New York Times reported.
According to officials at the attorney general's office, RBS
funded more than $100 billion of risky loans from 2004 to 2007
and was the third-largest securitizer of subprime mortgages and
adjustable rate loans in Nevada, the newspaper said.
Of the settlement amount, $36 million will be given to
distressed borrowers throughout Nevada, the paper said.
RBS did not admit or deny accusations when it agreed to the
settlement, the New York Times report said.
Officials at the Nevada attorney general's office and Royal
Bank of Scotland were not available for comment outside of
business hours.