UPDATE 1-RBS in talks to sell $800 mln shipping loan - sources

By Jonathan Saul
LONDON Nov 11 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
is in talks to sell a shipping loan worth close to $800
million as part of moves to scale down exposure to the seaborne
industry, sources familiar with matter said on Monday.
The sources said RBS was looking to sell its outstanding
loan in U.S.-headquartered dry bulk group Eagle Bulk Shipping
. RBS and Eagle Bulk both declined to comment.
RBS, 81 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, is one of several
European banks trying to slash their shipping loans as they cut
their balance sheets to become less risky, and tougher
regulations require them to hold more capital, making loans less
profitable.
Sources said bidders for the RBS loan included Bank of
America as well as private equity and investment
companies Tennenbaum Capital Partners and Oaktree Capital
Management, who all declined to comment.
Separately, sources said private equity group Centerbridge
Partners was also among the bidders. It could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The range of pricing on offer on the Eagle Bulk loan was at
a 15 to 20 percent discount, although a deal had yet to be
concluded, sources said.
Sources said Bank of America was a leading contender to pick
up the loan.
"For RBS this is too much of an exposure for one account and
it is a good opportunity to offload it," one shipping industry
source said.
Eagle Bulk has faced tough market conditions as the shipping
industry suffers one of its worst-ever downturns. In August, the
company said if dry bulk freight rates did not improve the group
could potentially breach loan covenants as early as the first
quarter of next year.
Market sources say such a situation would likely bring the
company back to the negotiation table with its lenders. Dry bulk
freight rates have shot up in recent months, although Eagle
Bulk's stock is valued at around $80 million.
"RBS have been keen to get rid of the Eagle Bulk loan and
this is part of their broader move to scale down in shipping.
It's not a core sector for them," another shipping industry
source said.
Britain aims to offload its stakes in RBS and state-backed
rival Lloyds Banking Group as soon as possible, having
pumped a combined 66 billion pounds into the banks to keep them
afloat in the 2008 financial crisis.