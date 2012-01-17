版本:
SMFG, Sumitomo say to buy RBS aircraft arm

TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Sumitomo Corp on Tuesday said they would buy Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft-leasing business, whose assets are valued at $7.2 billion.

SMFG will take around 70 percent of RBS Aviation Capital, while Sumitomo will hold the rest. They did not announce the cost of the acquisition.

