RBS handed FX trader messages to UK regulator - source

LONDON Oct 9 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
has handed instant messages sent by a former currency
trader to counterparts at other banks to Britain's financial
regulator as part of its probe into the foreign exchange market,
a source familiar with the matter said.
Investigations into the $5 trillion-a-day market have
broadened with authorities in Switzerland and Britain looking
into whether traders at banks sought to manipulate benchmark
foreign currency rates.
RBS sent on the instant messages to Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) after deciding they were inappropriate.
The action was taken following an internal probe, the source
said on Wednesday, and the trader had left the bank before the
messages were uncovered. His departure was not linked to the
probe, according to the source.
RBS and the FCA declined to comment.
The FCA said in June it was probing whether dealers had
manipulated foreign exchange benchmarks by trading ahead of
their own customers' orders, a practice known in the markets as
"front running".
RBS is one of a number of institutions to have sifted
through instant messages and emails and have passed on
information to watchdogs as banks feel the pressure of increased
scrutiny of market conduct in the wake of the Libor interest
rate rigging scandal, which has seen four institutions fined
around $2.7 billion and seven men charged with fraud-related
crimes to date.
Another source familiar with the latest inquiry said the
tone of messages between foreign exchange traders was similar to
exchanges between Libor derivatives traders, whose brazen
arrogance as they manipulated benchmark interest rates first
stunned regulators, politicians and the public in 2012.
Anonymised messages such as: "Done for you big boy" and
"Dude, I owe you big time! Come over one day after work and I'm
opening a bottle of Bollinger" were published by UK and US
regulators after they reached a regulatory settlement with
Barclays in June 2012 over allegations of Libor rate
manipulation.