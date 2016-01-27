RBS to take profit hit from pension charge, US litigation provisions

LONDON Jan 27 Royal Bank of Scotland
said on Wednesday it would make a 4.2 billion pound ($6.02
billion) payment into its pension scheme due to changes in its
accounting policy and would also set aside an extra 2.2 billion
dollars for mortgage-related litigation in the United States.
The bank said the extra provision from the litigation would
reduce fourth-quarter profits by 1.5 billion pounds, while an
additional provision for payment protection insurance
mis-selling will cut profits by an extra 500 million pounds and
a goodwill impairment charge would take off a further 498
million pounds.
The bank said the combined effect of this, plus other
provisions and charges, would reduce its common equity Tier 1
capital ratio by 1.6 percent.
($1 = 0.6980 pounds)
(jane.merriman@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)